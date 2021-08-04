RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS operatives obey court order, produce 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, produced the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before a Federal High Court, Abuja in compliance with its earlier order.

DSS operatives obey court order, produce 12 detained Igboho's aides in court.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Obiora Egwuatu had, on July 23, ordered the security agency to bring the detainees in court following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the 12 applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, to seek for their fundamental rights enforcement.

Although the DSS had, on two occasions, failed to produce them in court, the security outfit today, Aug. 4, brought the 12 detainees before the court to show cause why they should not e released on bail.

NAN reports that in the last adjourned date, only eight out of the 12 suspects were brought to the court.

