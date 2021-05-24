DSS not recruiting, has no Facebook account - PRO

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a disclaimer on Monday in Abuja, said that the service did not operate other social media platforms.

Afunanya said the disclaimer followed the creation of a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 by one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi to deceive gullible job hunters.

"This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi, who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters.

"Alabi is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses phone number 08112597703.

"The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms," he said.