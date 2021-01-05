The Department of State Services (DSS) says it is not currently recruiting and, therefore, cautions the public against falling into the hands of fraudsters.

Dr Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the service, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

According to him, the public should note that recruitment into the service is never done on monetary basis but guided by merit and transparency.

"Beneficiaries undergo series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.

"In the context of this, the public should be mindful of attempts by fraudulent persons and groups to fleece them of their hard earned money," he said.

He urged the public to report any suspicion in connection to the said recruitment to the service.

Afunanya warned perpetrators of the false recruitment alert to desist from the act or be ready to face the music.

He pledged the commitment of the service to ensure clamping down on activities of fake job syndicates, illegally using its name to deceive and scam the public.