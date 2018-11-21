DSS nabs suspected Boko Haram, kidnapper's medic in Kaduna

news

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a suspected Boko Haram and kidnappers medic, Yusuf Salisu, aka Bala at Sabon Birni village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Peter Afunanya, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that the suspect was arrested on Nov. 9 by a joint DSS and Military team.

Afunanya said until his arrest, he operated a medicine store and regularly treated wounded kidnappers or their victims.

He added that the suspect had been linked with 13 high profile Boko Haram Commanders on the wanted list of security agencies in the country.

The spokesman said that the service has also arrested four members of a gunrunning syndicate while two members of the group, Bitrus Badung and Emeka Obi were still at large.

The suspects are: Kim Dung, a local AK-47 rifle fabricator, Hubert Akubulo, aka Okafor, Chidi Stanley and Elochukwu Oguabia.

It would be recalled that a member of the syndicate, Dare Okunwola, aka Boda, had earlier been arrested by the joint team in Jos.

He said that during the operation, 1,163 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the group.

Afunanya said that the service had also arrested a notorious suspected kidnapper, Muhammad Musa, aka Zara while perfecting plans to kidnap a lawmaker and a prominent personality in Kaduna and Kano respectively.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Nov. 7 at Mararaban-Jos, also in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The spokesman said that the service also arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), Umar Nuhu, who was a close associate of Liman Maitukwane, current leader of Ansaru group.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Nov. 13 at Rafin-Guza, Kaduna State by the joint team.

The spokesman said that the group was responsible for several attacks on Military Bases in the North- East.

He said that the service on Nov. 16 arrested five suspected members of a kidnap and cattle rustling syndicate at Gumel, Jigawa while on transit.

The suspects are: Shuaibu Shehu, Abdulkarim Dauda, Adamu Usaini, Umar Adamu and Usaini Shede.

Afunanya said items recovered from him are one AK-47 Rifle, one locally made Pistol, two military uniforms, 64 cows, four donkeys, some rams and two machetes.

He said that the service would sustain these efforts aimed at ridding the country of all forms of criminality.

“Every law abiding person is enjoined to be patriotic and volunteer useful information that will help accomplish this task,“ he said.

He appreciated sister security agencies whose unrelenting efforts have guaranteed these successes, adding that adequate security would be put in place during and after the yuletide and elections.