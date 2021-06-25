RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS invites Sheikh Gumi after he accused Nigerian soldiers of supporting bandits

Gumi's spokesperson says there was nowhere in the TV interview where Gumi categorically accused the entire military.

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)
Days after Sheikh Ahmad Gumi accused the Nigerian Army of supporting bandits’ activities in the north, the Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly invited the controversial Islamic cleric for questioning.

In his recent comments, Gumi claimed that Nigerian soldiers were colluding with bandits who have been responsible for various crimes and atrocities against Nigerians.

The cleric during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 23, said bandits would not have had access to weapons without the support of some security personnel.

Two days after making the comment, the DSS invited Gumi to its office in Kaduna State on Friday, Punch reports.

However, Gumi’s spokesman, Tukur Mamu, has in an interview with the VOA dismissed the allegation against the cleric.

According to Punch, Mamu said there was nowhere in the TV interview where Gumi categorically accused the entire military.

He explained that what Gumi said was that people have been saying and “even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs amongst them”.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army had described Gumi’s comment as a calculated attempt to denigrate the Nigerian military and undermine the sacrifices of the troops.

DSS invites Sheikh Gumi after he accused Nigerian soldiers of supporting bandits

