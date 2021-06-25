DSS invites Sheikh Gumi after he accused Nigerian soldiers of supporting bandits

In his recent comments, Gumi claimed that Nigerian soldiers were colluding with bandits who have been responsible for various crimes and atrocities against Nigerians.

The cleric during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 23, said bandits would not have had access to weapons without the support of some security personnel.

Two days after making the comment, the DSS invited Gumi to its office in Kaduna State on Friday, Punch reports.

However, Gumi’s spokesman, Tukur Mamu, has in an interview with the VOA dismissed the allegation against the cleric.

According to Punch, Mamu said there was nowhere in the TV interview where Gumi categorically accused the entire military.

He explained that what Gumi said was that people have been saying and “even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs amongst them”.