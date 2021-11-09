DSS hunts COVID-19 vaccine frauds

The vaccination exercise commenced in March 2021, and there have been reports of collusion between individuals and health workers to manipulate the process.

Some of the reports have been particular about the issuance of vaccine certificates to people who didn't receive the vaccine.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) once again emphasised the commitment of authorities to punish anyone caught in the scheme.

The agency's Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Dr Bulama Garba, said at a media briefing on Monday, November 8 that a joint task force is in charge of the government's operation.

"We have launched a team comprising of operatives of the DSS, NAFDAC and NPHCDA and we are sounding a warning to health workers. Health workers who are caught will be arrested," he said.