RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS hunts COVID-19 vaccine frauds

Authors:

Samson Toromade

A joint monitoring team is tasked with checking the activities of COVID-19 vaccine racketeers.

DSS is part of a joint task force to stop vaccine frauds [TheCable]
DSS is part of a joint task force to stop vaccine frauds [TheCable]

The Department of State Services (DSS) is working with health officials to crack down on alarming fraud regarding the administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The vaccination exercise commenced in March 2021, and there have been reports of collusion between individuals and health workers to manipulate the process.

Some of the reports have been particular about the issuance of vaccine certificates to people who didn't receive the vaccine.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) once again emphasised the commitment of authorities to punish anyone caught in the scheme.

The agency's Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Dr Bulama Garba, said at a media briefing on Monday, November 8 that a joint task force is in charge of the government's operation.

"We have launched a team comprising of operatives of the DSS, NAFDAC and NPHCDA and we are sounding a warning to health workers. Health workers who are caught will be arrested," he said.

Over 5.7 million people have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines across Nigeria, with over 3.1 million of them fully vaccinated with two doses.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Families get bodies of victims of collapsed Ikoyi building this week

Families get bodies of victims of collapsed Ikoyi building this week

FCTA moves to end open defecation

FCTA moves to end open defecation

NYSC DG tells corps members to stay out of politics

NYSC DG tells corps members to stay out of politics

PDP unhappy with mandatory direct primaries in new Electoral Amendment Bill

PDP unhappy with mandatory direct primaries in new Electoral Amendment Bill

Buhari mourns theatre legend Prof. Oduneye

Buhari mourns theatre legend Prof. Oduneye

Niger Governor Bello worried about Boko Haram's presence in 3 LGAs

Niger Governor Bello worried about Boko Haram's presence in 3 LGAs

DSS hunts COVID-19 vaccine frauds

DSS hunts COVID-19 vaccine frauds

Meet Sarkee, the man who wants to become APC Women Leader

Meet Sarkee, the man who wants to become APC Women Leader

WHO warns of looming COVID-19 syringe shortage

WHO warns of looming COVID-19 syringe shortage

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with skit makers at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Tolani Alli)