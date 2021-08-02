DSS fails to produce 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court

The four detainees, who were not in court, include Abdullateef Ademola Onaolapo, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Oluwafemi Olakunle and Opeyemi Tajudeen.

Those in court were Amudat Babatunde, aka Lady K; Tajudeen Erinloye, Diekola Ademola Jubril, Abidemi Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, Ayobami Donald, Raji Kazeem and Bamidele Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion moved by Olajengbesi, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021, was dated July 7 and filed July 8.

When the matter was called, the applicants lawyer informed that he had a motion on notice, seeking the order of the court to amend the processes already filed.

He said the amendment was to allow him regularise the processes to reflect all that was needed after he had been able to gain accesses to his clients at the DSS facility.

The DSS Counsel, I. Awo, did not object the application.

Egwuatu, who granted the prayer, adjourned the matter until Aug. 4 for hearing of the substantive matter.

Meanwhile, Olajengbesi called the attention of the court to the fact that the security outfit did not come to the court with all the detainees.