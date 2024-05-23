ADVERTISEMENT
DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

News Agency Of Nigeria

DSS urged Nigerians to disregard the false and malicious report, aimed at causing unnecessary tension and misinformation.

DSS denies invading Emir of Kano's Palace, says reports are untrue (guardian)
DSS denies invading Emir of Kano’s Palace, says reports are untrue (guardian)

The state Director of DSS, Muhammad Alhassan said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kano. Alhassan said that the DSS only deployed its personnel to the palace as part of a security arrangement for the visit of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to the Emir.

He said, however, that the personnel were withdrawn, following the postponement of the visit due to the absence of the Emir in town. He said that there was no iota of truth in the report alleging that DSS operatives stormed the Emir’s Palace in connection with the recent development at the State House of Assembly.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the false and malicious report, which he said was aimed at causing unnecessary tension and misinformation. The State House of Assembly had on Thursday repealed the Kano Emirates Council Law, 2019, thereby dissolving the Emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano.

