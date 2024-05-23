DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

The state Director of DSS, Muhammad Alhassan said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kano. Alhassan said that the DSS only deployed its personnel to the palace as part of a security arrangement for the visit of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to the Emir.

He said, however, that the personnel were withdrawn, following the postponement of the visit due to the absence of the Emir in town. He said that there was no iota of truth in the report alleging that DSS operatives stormed the Emir’s Palace in connection with the recent development at the State House of Assembly.