A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Peter Afunanya, said that the police brought Dino to its medical facility.

“The Service wishes to state that the information, as being misrepresented by sections of the media, is far from the truth,”he said.

Afunanya added that there was no time Dino was abducted by the service.

“The fact is that it was the Police that brought him to the DSS facility after obtaining a 14-day detention warrant with effect from Jan.9.

“The aim of bringing him to the Service’s facility is to complement Police efforts in giving the Senator a deserved medical attention,”he said.

He explained that the Service accepted him in line with medical ethics and spirit of inter-agency cooperation.

The spokesman said the clarification became necessary to address the allegation that hooded men suspected to be DSS operatives abducted him from the Police hospital.

“The DSS, therefore, reiterates and assures the public of its commitment to professionalism and respect for human rights in its operational engagements,”he said.

Also, Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood had earlier explained in a statement that Dino was moved to the DSS facility in Abuja, for further medical attention.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls that Melaye collapsed after surrendering to the police who had laid an eight day siege on his residence for allegedly failing to honour its invitation with regards to accusation of attempted culpable homicide.