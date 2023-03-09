ADVERTISEMENT
DSS decries political tension in the country ahead of guber elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarm over the unnecessary palpable political tension in parts of the country ahead of the March 11 Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

He said the Services had uncovered orchestrated plans by some persons to cause a total breakdown of law and order in the country after the March 11 elections.

Afunaya said it had been observed that some of the players were at daggers drawn with one another, adding that the development had dire consequences for national peace and stability.

“It is in view of these that the Service warns politicians and their supporters to engage constructively.

“Everyone is advised to shun fake news, hate speech and such other utterances that may be inimical to peaceful co-existence.

“Election should not be seen as a do or die affair. There is no basis for anyone to take laws into their hands.

“This is even more so that aggrieved persons can take advantage of our courts and seek redress. We should have faith in our institutions,” he said.

Afunanya said the Service had remained committed to providing conducive environment for a peaceful exercise over this election period.

He said the service had separately and in collaboration with sister agencies, carried out mop up operations to thwart nefarious plans and activities of undesirable elements to outrightly undermine the electoral processes.

“For hitch-free gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, the Service has partnered with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the required peace is maintained before, during and after the exercises.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Service will work to make sure that no person or group, no matter how highly placed, disrupts the scheduled elections in any part of the Federation.

“It is committed to the safety and security of citizens who may wish to go out to exercise their civic responsibility,” he added.

He enjoined Nigerians to abide by the rules of engagement, particularly, the Electoral Act and extant guidelines.

