The secret police had arrested 12 people and seized firearms and ammunition during an invasion of the Yoruba Nation agitator on July 1, 2021.

10 of them were recently released after the DSS lost a prolonged battle in court to detain them till the conclusion of investigations.

The remaining two in detention have now been slammed with five terrorism charges, in a lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on August 31.

Noah Oyetunji stands accused of firearms possession for terrorism-related activities, and Amudat Babatunde has been accused of promoting terrorist acts through her Facebook account.

The court has not fixed a date for hearing, but the defendants' lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, described the charges as 'baseless, vexatious, shameful and without limbs', according to The Punch.

Igboho himself escaped arrest during the July raid, and was promptly declared wanted by the DSS.

He was arrested a couple of weeks later in neighbouring Benin Republic where he was attempting to fly to Germany with his wife.

He's remained in detention there and is fighting Nigeria's attempts to extradite him to face charges in the country.

The separatist, months ago, started leading a movement to enforce the secession of the Yoruba-speaking south west region from Nigeria.