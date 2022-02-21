RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS bars lawyers from visiting Nnamdi Kanu

Bayo Wahab

Kanu's lawyer says DSS operatives have twice barred him from meeting Kanu in their custody.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Lawyers to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu were reportedly prevented from meeting him on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Aloy Ejimakor, Special counsel for the embattled IPOB leader disclosed to Punch that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have twice barred lawyers from meeting the IPOB leader.

Ejimakor said the action of the DSS contravened the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja that Kanu should have access to his lawyers on Mondays and Thursdays.

The lawyer said: “Last Thursday, we were not allowed visitation with Onyendu because, according to DSS, the “special squad” in charge of visitations went on “outside assignment”. They asked us to come on Monday (today).

“Today, we‘re at DSS. They’re telling us the same thing. We disagree.”

Last week, during the hearing of Kanu’s case at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Chief Mike Ozekhome, the lead counsel to the detained IPOB leader told the court that Kanu’s sight was deteriorating because the DSS officers seized his eye-glasses.

Ozekhome said that the IPOB leader may go blind if nothing was done urgently to restore his sight.

Kanu is currently standing trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism following his arrest in June 2021.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya four years after he jumped bail and fled the country.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

