DSS arrests Miyetti Allah president over unregistered vigilante group

Ima Elijah

The arrest was prompted by concerns that the recently formed Nomad’s Vigilante Group could potentially incite violence nationwide.

Bello Bodejo, President of Miyetti Allah [Ripples]
Reports indicate that the arrest took place on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the Miyetti Allah's Head Office in Nasarawa State, with a joint team of DSS operatives and Nigerian Army soldiers making their move around 3:40 pm.

According to a reliable DSS source, the arrest was prompted by concerns that the recently formed Nomad’s Vigilante Group could potentially incite violence nationwide.

The source stated that the vigilante group in question had not undergone any formal registration process with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency.

"Our (DSS) operatives, in collaboration with soldiers from the Nigerian Army, conducted a raid at the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office in Nasarawa this afternoon, leading to the arrest of their National President, Bello Bodejo.

'This action was taken due to his involvement in creating a vigilante group that lacks recognition from the government," the source revealed to Punch.

The unnamed source highlighted the potential threat posed by the unregistered nomad's vigilante group, stressing that its existence outside the purview of government security agencies raised alarms regarding its impact on national security.

"The creation of that nomad's vigilante group could cause violence in the country. The group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, and the group is not recognised by the Federal Government," the source cautioned.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

DSS arrests Miyetti Allah president over unregistered vigilante group

