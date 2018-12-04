DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's residence inside Aso Rock

news

Amina Mohammed also known as Justina Onuoha, a woman who posed as First Lady, Aisha Buhari, to conduct fraudulent business and also fraudulently gain access into the Presidential Villa posing as the Kogi State First Lady has been paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the agency's spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Mohammed gained access into the Villa in November 2017 posing as the Kogi State First Lady before inviting a businessman to the Villa posing as Aisha who was out of the country.

He said, "Amina Mohammed also known as Justina Oluoha, Amina Villa, had on the November 22, 2017, paraded herself as the First Lady of Kogi State. She used the false identity to invade protocol and scrutiny thus gaining unauthorised access into the Villa and particularly the residence of the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari.

"She took advantage of the fact that personalities as first ladies, ministers and certain categories of officials are not taken through rigorous protocol and security checks at the Villa post.

"What may even surprise you is that Amina, whose phone number is registered with the name Amina Villa, had on the said date, invited one Dr Alexander Chika Okafor, also known as Chikason, into the Villa wherein she made him believe the invitation was at the instance of the First Lady.

"Investigation has revealed that the First Lady was away on lesser hajj and not in the Villa during the period. Dr. Okafor had complained that he was fleeced of over N150m in respect of a Court of Appeal property in Lagos which Amina had promised to help him buy through the First Lady.

"The property was said to have been part of those under the Presidential implementation committee on lease of Federal Government property."

Suspect denies fraud allegations

While she was being paraded in Abuja on Monday, December 3, 2018, the suspect caused a scene and dismissed the allegations against her.

She said she did not fraudulently gain access into the Villa and accused the real First Lady's sister, Mariatu, and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, were involved in her business dealings.

She said, "It's not true. Chikason has been buying property from the Federal Government and he has been doing it and you all know all the directors that are involved.

"They should ask the First Lady's sisters, Mariatu is involved, Babachir Lawal knows about this; all the directors have been collecting bribes

“I can never be a fraudster, I only deal in selling real estate that the Federal Government was disposing. SSS has been keeping me in this office for four months. I came here on my own, I am not a fraudster, I am a citizen of this country."

Afunanya denied that she had been held by the DSS for four months and cautioned members of the public on doing business with individuals or groups who use names and offices of high government officials to commit fraud.