The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the appointment of Nnochirionye Afunanya as the agency's new spokesman after going three years without a known spokesperson under the recently-dismissed Lawal Daura.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the agency in Abuja on Thursday, August 16, 2018. The statement disclosed that Afunanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS' in-house magazine, The Triple S.

The statement read, "He is currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

"He has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria namely: Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Boston, USA; Security Management and Coordination, London and Investigative Journalism at City University, London.

"Other courses he has attended are on Leadership, Arbitration, Conflict Management/Resolution, Negotiation and Public Communication among others. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS’ in-house Magazine, The Triple S."

He is a member of Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Nigerian Red Cross, Nigerian Institute of Management, Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security, Society for Peace Scholars and Practice, American Society for Industrial Security, and a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration.

Daura replaced by Seiyefa

Daura was sacked as DSS boss by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on August 7, 2018, after DSS operatives invaded the National Assembly complex and prevented lawmakers from entering for unknown reasons.

He's since been replaced by Matthew Seiyefa who promised, unlike Daura, to appoint a spokesperson for the agency.