Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal

Afunanya DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal

The agency didn't have a known spokesperson for three years under Daura.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal play Acting DSS DG, Matthew Seiyefa (TheCable)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the appointment of Nnochirionye Afunanya as the agency's new spokesman after going three years without a known spokesperson under the recently-dismissed Lawal Daura.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the agency in Abuja on Thursday, August 16, 2018. The statement disclosed that Afunanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS' in-house magazine, The Triple S.

The statement read, "He is currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

"He has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria namely: Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Boston, USA; Security Management and Coordination, London and Investigative Journalism at City University, London.

"Other courses he has attended are on Leadership, Arbitration, Conflict Management/Resolution, Negotiation and Public Communication among others. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS’ in-house Magazine, The Triple S."

He is a member of Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Nigerian Red Cross, Nigerian Institute of Management, Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security, Society for Peace Scholars and Practice, American Society for Industrial Security, and a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration.

Daura replaced by Seiyefa

Daura was sacked as DSS boss by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on August 7, 2018, after DSS operatives invaded the National Assembly complex and prevented lawmakers from entering for unknown reasons.

He's since been replaced by Matthew Seiyefa who promised, unlike Daura, to appoint a spokesperson for the agency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a senior news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 #EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARSbullet
3 #EndSARS IGP overhauls SARS hours after Osinbajo’s orderbullet

Related Articles

Leah Sharibu Presidency says Daura's sack as DSS boss affects abducted Dapchi girl
Saraki PDP Senators are taking turns to sleep at the National Assembly to prevent Senate President's impeachment by APC Senators
Buhari PDP says President has poor understanding of current global economic dynamics
Lai Mohammed Fake news assuming more vicious dimension – Minister
Saraki Senate President says he won't play in the gutter with Oshiomhole, APC executives
NASS blockade Osinbajo saved Nigeria from embarrassment — Tinubu
Samuel Ogundipe Premium Times journalist detained over a story
Buhari No foreign pressure on President to drop second term bid – Presidency
Saraki Senate President, PDP plan to attack APC Senators with thugs, ruling party alleges
Samuel Ogundipe Fayose condemns arrest, detention of Premium Times reporter

Local

Snake Trade Gombe exports over 400 snakes to Britain every month – Official
Offa Robbery: Court threatens IGP Ibrahim Idris with arrest
Offa Robbery Court threatens to arrest IGP Ibrahim Idris
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.
Samuel Ogundipe Police say Premium Times journalist stole classified documents
Truck driver crushes 15 people to death in Jigawa
Traffic-related Deaths Reckless driving claims 72 lives every 12 hours on Nigerian roads – FRSC