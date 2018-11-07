Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Drunk policeman dismissed in Lagos

Drunk policeman dismissed in Lagos

Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said that the dismissed policeman was apprehended following a viral video which showed the policeman drunk at Dopemu area of Lagos.

  • Published:
The drunk police officer play Drunk policeman dismissed in Lagos (Illustrative) (Francis Adebayo)

A police provost, Insp. Kadima Useni, attached to Police Mobile Force, Squadron 22 Base, Ikeja was on Wednesday dismissed by the police for getting drunk on duty.

Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said that the dismissed policeman was apprehended following a viral video which showed the policeman drunk at Dopemu area of Lagos.

“The attention of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, has been drawn to a video of Lagos policeman who got drunk at Akowonjo, Dopemu area of Lagos State.

“He therefore directed the state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, to fish out the erring policeman for appropriate disciplinary action.

“The policeman who was stupefied after guzzling large quantity of alcoholic beverage was located and apprehended today 07/11/2018 at Police Mobile Force Squadron 22 Base, Ikeja, where he served as the Command Provost.

“He was identified as Inspector Kadima Useni with appointment number 176219.

“During interrogation, the officer affirmed that he was the one in the video; he was therefore tried in orderly room and summarily dismissed to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

Oti said that the CP also directed the officer in charge of the Command Provost Section to identify and shut all beer parlours within the police community in the state to prevent re-occurrence.

“In the same vein, the CP warns against offering policemen alcoholic drinks while on duty by members of the public. He added that henceforth any policeman found drunk on duty will be visited with similar punishment.” Oti said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet
3 Court stops Labour from commencing strike on November 6bullet

Related Articles

Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty
Domestic Violence Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life
Shayo Na Bastard Policeman allegedly dies from drinking for 2 days non stop
Community The Police is not your friend...It's a big lie
In Lagos Unidentified man fished out of canal in Mushin
Power Drunk Soldier brutalizes driver for refusing to give him bribe
Igwe Tupac Charles Okocha really deserves some accolades
National Disgrace Police officer caught on camera demanding bribe from Okadaman [Video]
Las Vegas Shooting The victims: who they were

Local

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that President Buhari cannot be trusted to implement the new minimum wage.
Buhari can’t be trusted to implement the new minimum wage – Atiku
Sultan of Sokoto declares April 18 as first day of Sha’aban 1439AH
Sultan calls for dialogue in solving challenges
The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the alleged assassination attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has shown how desperate the ruling party is to be in power in 2019.
Ex-APC spokesman, Timi Frank reacts to alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu
At $83 per month, Nigeria's minimum wage is still one of the lowest in Africa
Minimum wage: civil servants laud President Buhari, labour leaders
X
Advertisement