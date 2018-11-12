Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Drunk driver crashes into Buratai's official car

Drunk driver crashes into Buratai's official car, injures ADC

The Chief of Army Staff was not in the car when the accident happened, but his aide-de-camp was injured.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The official staff car of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, that was involved in a crash play

The official staff car of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, that was involved in a crash

(@HQNigerianArmy)

A civilian driver, reported to have been under the influence of alcohol, crashed into the official staff car of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

According to a statement by the Army on its official Twitter account (@HQNigerianArmy) the accident happened around 6 pm on Sunday.

The car was travelling in a convoy in Jere town, on the way to Kaduna, when the driver veered off his lane and rammed Buratai's car.

The Chief of Army Staff was not in the car when the accident happened, but his unidentified aide-de-camp was injured.

"The COAS was not in the car. However, the ADC sustained minor injuries and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention," the statement read.

The Army later revealed on Monday that initial findings revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened and is receiving medical attention at a military medical facility.

The case has been reported to the Police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Related Articles

Troops kill 2 Boko Haram commanders, reclaim communities in Borno
Shake up in army: Akinroluyo replaces Dikko as commander of Operation Lafiya Dole
Buratai encourages troops, says Boko Haram highly degraded, expiring
Operation Crocodile Smile III: 5,929 flood victims get relief items – Spokesman
No government would tolerate conduct of El-Zakzaky's Shiite protesters - Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed says it costs FG N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly
President Buhari swears in 23 NPC Commissioners, Code of Conduct members
Kaduna court denies El-Zakzaky bail in murder case

Local

Court revokes Orji Kalu's bail
Osinbajo says Nigeria is in a battle between good and evil
Osinbajo says Nigeria is in a battle between good and evil
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the name of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state.
APC's Imo governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, arrested in Abuja
Buhari wants more than jail terms for looters
Buhari wants more than jail terms for looters
X
Advertisement