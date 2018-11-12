Drunk driver crashes into Buratai's official car, injures ADC

news

A civilian driver, reported to have been under the influence of alcohol, crashed into the official staff car of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

According to a statement by the Army on its official Twitter account (@HQNigerianArmy) the accident happened around 6 pm on Sunday.

The car was travelling in a convoy in Jere town, on the way to Kaduna, when the driver veered off his lane and rammed Buratai's car.

The Chief of Army Staff was not in the car when the accident happened, but his unidentified aide-de-camp was injured.

"The COAS was not in the car. However, the ADC sustained minor injuries and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention," the statement read.

The Army later revealed on Monday that initial findings revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened and is receiving medical attention at a military medical facility.

The case has been reported to the Police.