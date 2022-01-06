Drug War: NDLEA, NSCDC renew partnership

This partnership is in various areas of operations, especially in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, said this in a statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The commitment was the highpoint of a courtesy visit by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to the NDLEA chairman in Abuja on Jan. 6.

In his remarks, the NSCDC boss said he was on the visit to tap from the knowledge and experience of Marwa in transforming NDLEA within a short time.

The statement said the NSCDC boss was also seeking synergy and collaboration between the two agencies.

In his response, Marwa commended the NSCDC boss for bringing to bear his experience and intellectual capacity on the work of the Corps.

He said whatever had been achieved in the past year in NDLEA was due largely to the grace of God as well as the commitment of officers and men of the agency.

According to him, “we will like to bring the problem of drug abuse under control as quickly as possible because of its effects on public health and national security.

“As such, we will like to call for renewed partnership with the Civil Defence so that together we can bring criminalities under control in communities and the country at large.

“With your visible physical presence in the grassroots, we’ll work with you in our drug demand and drug supply control efforts.”

Earlier, the leadership of Global Peace Advocacy and Empowerment Initiative led by Ambassador Sadiq Ibrahim also visited Marwa, during which they sought partnership with NDLEA on their mission to take anti-drug advocacy campaigns across the country.