Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, goggle for

Malami said that N498, 850,000 of the amount was approved for the supply of the eye scanning detector, while the remaining balance of N570,825,000 was earmarked for purchase of digital night vision goggles to check the activities of drug barons.

He said: “As you rightly know, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency is an agency of government, saddled with the responsibility of exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption.

“Arising from the fact that they have been doing wonderfully well, in terms of dealing with the scourge associated with drugs, the Federal Government has considered the possibility of making added provisions and employing and deploying technological equipment, skills and competencies that will assist them in delivery.

“So, this morning, two memos were taken. One, it was a memo seeking the approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector.

“Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that have the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption, the federal government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA.

“Eventually, on that account, the Federal Executive Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector by the National Drugs Law Drugs Law Enforcement Agency in the sum of N498, 850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 90 days.

“The second memo is one in which the NDLEA, through the Office of the Attorney General, sought approval of the council with the award for the supply of digital night vision goggle to the NDLEA.

“This is equally additional technological device that is intended to support the night operations of NDLEA in view of its capacity to support visibility for the NDLEA.

“So, the contract too was presented for consideration of the council and the council has graciously approved the award of the contract with the supply of digital night vision goggles by the council in the sum of N570,825,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% Value Added Tax with completion period of 12 weeks.”

On his part, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, told the correspondents that the Council approved N3.4billion to accelerate the establishment of an economic zone in Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to him, the approval is for the development of a five megawatt power plant and an access road from the Lekki-Epe expressway to a textile and garment park in the same area.

He said: “Council today approved contract for infrastructure in one of the six special economic zones that the Nigeria Exports Processing Zone Authority is creating for the special economic zone in Lekki.

“As part of that special economic zone, there is a textile and garment park that is being put up.

“The council approved contract for the development of an initial five megawatt power plant and electrical reticulation within the park in the sum of N1.5 billion inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT with a delivery period of 52 weeks.

“Council also approved the construction of an access road with associated drainage works from the Lekki-Epe expressway to the textile and garment park in the sum of N1.9 billion inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT with a delivery period also of 52 weeks.”