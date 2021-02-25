The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made the disclosure in a statement signed in Lagos on Thursday.

Adejobi said that Okodo knocked down Insp. David Zapania in an attempt to escape while he was stopped for driving against traffic along International Airport road.

“Some LASTMA (Lagos State Transport Management Authority) personnel, backed up by the police on enforcement duty on Wednesday contravened a Toyota SUV, driving against the traffic along International Airport road.

“The driver resisted arrest and while trying to escape, knocked down a police inspector from the bridge who fell into a canal,” he said.

Adejobi said that the police inspector was rescued and rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Center where he was attended to and discharged, but sustained fracture on his left hand.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu sympathised with the policeman and restated his zero tolerance for gross violation of traffic laws and regulations in the state.