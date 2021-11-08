RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Drama outside Court premises as EFCC operatives move to rearrest Maina after conviction

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

There was a mild drama at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, after Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), was convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Drama outside Court premises as EFCC operatives move to rearrest Maina after conviction
Drama outside Court premises as EFCC operatives move to rearrest Maina after conviction

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Okon Abang, the presiding judge in the money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Maina, had earlier handed down a cumulative eight-year imprisonment to the ex-pension boss.

Recommended articles

Abang ordered that the terms of imprisonment for all the 12 counts shall run concurrently from Oct. 25, 2019, being the date Maina was arraigned before the court.

The judge, who ruled that Maina must refund money running over a billion naira to the Federal Government coffers, among others, also ordered that the companies used in the unlawful act be winded up.

However, when the officers of the Kuje Correctional Centre were taking Maina out of the court premises amidst tight security, some officers of the EFCC drove into the court premises with two vehicles, blocking the prison Hilux van that was about to convey the ex-pension boss to the correctional centre.

The development led to a hot arguments between the two opposing personnel as they cork their rifles in defence of their stand.

However, the prison officers stood their ground, refusing to allow the EFCC operatives, some of who came in police uniform, to whisk Maina away.

A prison officer, who spoke to NAN anonymously shortly after the pandemonium, said the EFCC operatives had come in the name of re-arresting Maina for another charge.

“They said they have a warrant to re-arrest him after he was just convicted.

“Our own stand is that the court just convicted him and if they need to re-arrest him, they should come through the court.

“The court will give the directive for us to obey,” the officer said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Umahi denies rejecting result of Anambra governorship election

Governor Umahi denies rejecting result of Anambra governorship election

Lagos lawmakers want compensation for victims of Ikoyi building collapse

Lagos lawmakers want compensation for victims of Ikoyi building collapse

NCC to generate N632 billion revenue in 2022

NCC to generate N632 billion revenue in 2022

INEC adjusts voting hours for Anambra supplementary election

INEC adjusts voting hours for Anambra supplementary election

Obaseki says security improving in Edo

Obaseki says security improving in Edo

PDP candidate Ozigbo thinks he can still win Anambra election despite trailing with over 50k votes

PDP candidate Ozigbo thinks he can still win Anambra election despite trailing with over 50k votes

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

ASUU panel clears FUTO's appointment of Pantami as professor

ASUU panel clears FUTO's appointment of Pantami as professor

We’ve recorded appreciable milestone in recovering looted assets - Malami

We’ve recorded appreciable milestone in recovering looted assets - Malami

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]