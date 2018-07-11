Drama as Tinubu accuses Senate of favouritism against APC

news

There was a mild drama on the floor of the Senate as Oluremi, wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, accused the Senator Ike Ekweremadu of giving undue advantage to the lawmakers of the Peoples Demoocratic Party (PDP).

Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President, had asked Senator Gilbert Nnaji (PDP) to move for the adoption of the votes and proceeding of Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Tinubu took offence in this decision of Ekweremadu at plenary on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

“With every due respect Mr President, can you give me a minute? Why would I second a minority for crying out loud?” Tinubu said angrily.

“We are majority, you ought to choose a majority before moving the motion and with all due respect to the Senate President, I have been here before you. All of you that are sitting, you can see that the ranking Senator her, permit me, all of you that are even revolting are just rookie Senators.

“Excuse me. This time, I would do it because I don’t want to waste much time, I would it because you choose Senator Gilbert Nnaji. Nnaji used to be my colleague in the 7 Senate but if you had taken some of these new ones that came, I don’t think I would have done it,” she stated.

ALSO READ: This death could have been avoided, says Saraki

Tinubu threw a subtle shade at Ekweremadu.

“You ought to learn order of precedence. They call it order of precedence. You have to learn order of precedence. You are not yet a majority and you can never be a majority. Mr President is just doing favouritism which shouldn’t be that.

“But I would do t because it is Senator Nnaji happens to be my neighbor and also a well-respected colleague, I will do it for you but not for the new ones. Thank God you choose well.

“Anyway, having registered my protest, I rise to support the motion ably moved by my colleague that the votes and proceedings of Tuesday be adopted. Thank you,” she concluded.

Ekweremadu who presided over plenary, however, ruled Tinubu out of order.

“Your point has no basis under our rules,” Ekweremadu declared.