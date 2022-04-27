RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Drama as thief steals N43m at APC Headquarters

A party source said that the missing money has no connection to the proceeds from the sales of expression of interest forms.

Drama ensued at the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as about N43, 000, 000 reportedly went missing.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, as activities picked up due to the selling of nomination and expression of interest forms for the upcoming 2023 General Elections.

According to Punch, the APC Secretariat's main building is currently being renovated and refurbished, which forced the party to resort to using canopies under which sales of forms were being carried out.

Things were going smoothly until staffers at the Headquarters suddenly dismantled the canopies without prior notification or explanation.

The newspaper gathered that the sum of $75,000 had gone missing amid the crowd unrest at the main entrance to the party's premises.

A party source who spoke to the Punch explained that the missing money has no connection to the proceeds from the sales of expression of interest forms as aspirants were only expected to pick their forms at the Secretariat after depositing money in a designated bank account

The source said, “It’s actually $75,000. You know there was a struggle at the gate when aspirants and supporters were trying to get in.

“When the parcel of money dropped, it went missing in a flash. By the time security operatives were alerted, the thief had vanished with the envelope.”

The Secretariat had been bubbling with activities all day as aspirants contesting for various offices came in droves to pick up their forms.

Pule had earlier reported that Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, was at the Secretariat to pick his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for its ticket to vie for the 2023 presidential election.

