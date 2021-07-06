DPR seals 103 illegal filling stations, 13 gas plants in Lagos

Cardoso said the filling stations located both on the mainland and Island axis of the state were sealed for operating without valid licence.

”This is a continuous exercise by the DPR to improve safety in selling and distribution of LPG in Lagos State.

“The task force visited 216 facilities and observed that 103 petroleum products retail outlet lacked the prerequisite approval and were subsequently shut down.”

Cardoso also disclosed that the LPG ( cooking gas ) plants were shut down for non-compliance with DPR guidelines and international safety standards.

According to him, the plants were also operating without prerequisite approval or licence from the regulatory agency.