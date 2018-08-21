Doyin Okupe warns Nigerians not to vote for Atiku Abubakar

news

Doyin Okupe, a former media aide to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned Nigerians not to vote for ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Okupe made thins known in a post which he published on Twitter on Monday, August 20, 2018.

Atiku has signified his interest to run for President during the upcoming 2019 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the former presidential aide, it will take Nigerians 10 years to recover if Atiku rules for one day.

“If Atiku rules Nigeria for 1 day, it will take us 10 years to recover. If Saraki rules for a day, Nigeria will (bxexcxoxmxe) MAKE history,” he added.

Bukola Saraki, in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, August 15, 2018, revealed that he's considering the possibility of running for president against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) however feels otherwise, as they recently listed seven allegations which they say will frustrate Saraki’s presidential ambition.

The ruling party also said that the Senate President will not pass the integrity and anti-corruption test.