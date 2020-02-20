Barely a week into his administration in Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri has approved the appointment of four principal officers.

The governor appoints the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Friday Konbowei Benson as Secretary to the State Government.

Diri announced the appointments of Konbei and three others in a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah.

According to Punch, other appointees are Chief Benson Agadaga as Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Peter Akpe as Deputy Chief of Staff and Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo as Principal Secretary to the governor.

Following the controversial judgement of the Supreme Court annulling the election of the All Progressives Congress candidate, David Lyon, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye was sworn in as the Governor of the state on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Diri was sworn in by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate.