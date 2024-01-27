Double your efforts against Cameroon, Obi charges Super Eagles

An old rivalry will be revisited in Cote d'Ivoire today, Saturday, January 27, 2024, when the two African powerhouses battle for a berth in the quarterfinals of the ongoing competition.

Ahead of the heavyweights clash that will kick off at 9:pm Nigerian time, Obi has sent his good wishes to the team while also congratulating them on their successful group stage campaign.

He said this in a statement he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

“I congratulate our dear Super Eagles for their efforts in the ongoing African Cup of Nations and for scaling through the group stage. As they go into the knock-out stage today, with a match against our friendly neighbour, Cameroon, I encourage them to double their efforts, while wishing them, and by extension our dear nation, Nigeria, a resounding victory,” he said.

Despite the challenges confronting the nation, Obi insisted that Nigeria remains a nation of winners, describing the players as “ambassadors” who carry the nation’s hopes.

He, therefore, backed the Nigerian team to succeed in their quest for the title despite the odds against them.

“In spite of present odds and difficulties, we remain a nation of winners. Our football players carry the banner of our youth as ambassadors of our nation.

"I share and will always support their hope and the promise of the great nation we deserve and are working towards. It is POssible. -PO" he added.

The round-of-16 encounter between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon promises to be mouthwatering, with the winner earning qualification into the quarter-finals.

The game will be played at Stade Felix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, the same venue where the Central African country triumphed over the Green Eagles in a final match to lift the 1984 edition of AFCON.

There are eight AFCON titles between the two rivals with Cameroon having five and Nigeria boasting three. However, after losing in three finals against Cameroon (1984, 1988, and 2000), the Super Eagles have been dominant in recent meetings with Indomitable Lions.

Nigeria recorded a memorable 2-1 quarterfinal victory against today's opponent at the 2004 edition played in Tunisia and followed it up with another victory in the round-of-16 at the 2019 showpiece in Egypt.

The winner of the clash will square up in the quarterfinals against the victor of the earlier kick-off between Angola and Namibia, to be played at 6 pm (Nigerian time) at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Saturday.

