ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Double your efforts against Cameroon, Obi charges Super Eagles

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Super Eagles will trade tackles with Cameroon today in a mouthwatering round 16 encounter at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Double your efforts against Cameroon, Obi charges Super Eagles
Double your efforts against Cameroon, Obi charges Super Eagles

Recommended articles

An old rivalry will be revisited in Cote d'Ivoire today, Saturday, January 27, 2024, when the two African powerhouses battle for a berth in the quarterfinals of the ongoing competition.

Ahead of the heavyweights clash that will kick off at 9:pm Nigerian time, Obi has sent his good wishes to the team while also congratulating them on their successful group stage campaign.

He said this in a statement he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I congratulate our dear Super Eagles for their efforts in the ongoing African Cup of Nations and for scaling through the group stage. As they go into the knock-out stage today, with a match against our friendly neighbour, Cameroon, I encourage them to double their efforts, while wishing them, and by extension our dear nation, Nigeria, a resounding victory,” he said.

Despite the challenges confronting the nation, Obi insisted that Nigeria remains a nation of winners, describing the players as “ambassadors” who carry the nation’s hopes.

He, therefore, backed the Nigerian team to succeed in their quest for the title despite the odds against them.

In spite of present odds and difficulties, we remain a nation of winners. Our football players carry the banner of our youth as ambassadors of our nation.

"I share and will always support their hope and the promise of the great nation we deserve and are working towards. It is POssible. -PO" he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round-of-16 encounter between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon promises to be mouthwatering, with the winner earning qualification into the quarter-finals.

The game will be played at Stade Felix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, the same venue where the Central African country triumphed over the Green Eagles in a final match to lift the 1984 edition of AFCON.

There are eight AFCON titles between the two rivals with Cameroon having five and Nigeria boasting three. However, after losing in three finals against Cameroon (1984, 1988, and 2000), the Super Eagles have been dominant in recent meetings with Indomitable Lions.

Nigeria recorded a memorable 2-1 quarterfinal victory against today's opponent at the 2004 edition played in Tunisia and followed it up with another victory in the round-of-16 at the 2019 showpiece in Egypt.

The winner of the clash will square up in the quarterfinals against the victor of the earlier kick-off between Angola and Namibia, to be played at 6 pm (Nigerian time) at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams are on the quest to add to their AFCON honours, with Cameroon looking for a sixth title and Nigeria eyeing a fourth.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

She was in high spirits - Minister updates Nigerians on abused female soldier

She was in high spirits - Minister updates Nigerians on abused female soldier

Double your efforts against Cameroon, Obi charges Super Eagles

Double your efforts against Cameroon, Obi charges Super Eagles

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa [PG]

Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]

Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message