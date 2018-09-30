news

Residents of Port Harcourt witnessed double explosions from dynamites that rocked the , the capital of Rivers State on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

According to a report by TheCable, the explosions were went off amid the political activities in the state.

It was reported that the first dynamite went off around 11am at a distant location.

In the same vein, the second dynamite went off at Garrison junction, just close to the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The explosion had recorded no casualty neither was any injury sustained in the incident.

However, there is palpable tension in the area despite the arrival of the security operatives stationed at the APC secretariat at the scene of the explosion.

Militants bomb oil pipeline in Warri

Niger Delta militants have bombed an oil pipeline in Warri, Delta State, incoming reports say.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday, November 8, and is the second attack in one week, according to AFP.

“The line which was undergoing repair after the previous attack … was billed for commissioning either today or tomorrow,” Chairman of Batan community, Dickson Ogugu told AFP.

“The hoodlums after chasing them from the spot came down from their speedboat, planted dynamite on swamp boogie, barge, crane and on the line.

“Unfortunately, only the dynamite on the barge exploded and immediately sank into the water. As I speak to you, the military are at the scene of the incident trying to dismantle the other dynamites,” he added.

The attack has reportedly been confirmed by an army officer who chose to remain anonymous.