Dopemu Road will be closed for 3 months for rehabilitation - Lagos govt

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

Oladeinde explained that the repair works would be executed in three phases, adding that the first phase of the project would focus on the Ipaja road up to the Adealu Street junction, which would last three months.

He stated that alternative routes had been mapped out by the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to ensure an effective control of vehicular movements along the axis, during the duration of the repairs.

The commissioner advised motorists inbound Dopemu Bridge from the Iyana Ipaja/Alagba axis to go through Ipaja Road, to connect Oyewole Street into Seriki Street.

He said the movement would link them to Kolawole and Adebambo Streets, to access Adealu Road, to their desired destination.

“In the same vein, motorists heading toward Dopemu Bridge from Ipaja (Oke Koto) are to utilise Markaz Road to connect Awori Street and link Sarumi Alawo Street/Oniwaya and Surulere.

“With this, they will continue their journey or alternately, go through Alfa Nla from Old Ipaja Road, to connect Oniwaya/Surulere axis to reach the Dopemu Bridge.

“The alternative routes are in motorable conditions and will not pose any difficulty to motorists. We are also assuring that the LASTMA personnel will be at the diversion routes for efficient traffic management.

“I must commend Lagosians for their perseverance through the myriad of constructions going on across the state,” Oladeinde said.