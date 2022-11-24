RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Don't support bad leaders, Obasanjo warns Nigerian youths

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo urged the Nigerian youths not to allow those who “mess up with their future” to lead them again.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo
Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo issued the warning while speaking at the third edition of the presidential youth mentorship retreat organised by the Youth Development Center of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The former president also enjoined Nigerian youths to engage in activities that would change the African narrative by participating fully in all the socio-economic and political activities.

Obasanjo posits that such participation would also secure a better future for the young generation as it would frustrate the efforts of those who are messing up with their future.

Speaking on the theme “Removing Barriers against youth,” the former president said “in most parts of Africa, there are visible barriers and not so discernible barriers militating against the actualization of the latent potentials of the African youth.”

The Punch reports that Obasanjo was represented at the event by the Deputy Chief Coordinator of OOPL, Ayodele Aderinwale, who said the biggest obstacle to effectively removing the barrier “is the attitudinal disposition and orientation of the young people.”

Obasanjo's word:The villagization of the globe has rendered geographical barriers largely irrelevant. The movement towards a knowledge economy has also meant that proper nuances eliminate barriers. In essence economic opportunities have become transborder in nature and manifestation. There are enormous opportunities for private initiatives in the national and global economic space.

“The young people should demand vociferously that our governments must enhance enabling entrepreneurial environment for young people is also a key to unleashing a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth. As this will have a broader impact in promoting sustainable development and addressing the barriers that specifically hinder young people like yourself to be economically empowered. Such empowerment will not only improve the individual life but also affect their community positively as they will serve as an agent of wealth creation.

“In conclusion, I am challenging you as young Africans to engage in activities that would change the African narrative by participating fully in all the socio-economic and political activities that guarantee a better future for you and not allowing those who are messing up your future to succeed.”

