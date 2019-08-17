The order which was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday, said it had become necessary in view of the fact that the bandits had been killing, injuring and stealing from innocent citizens.

Shehu said the president was addressing 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17th Army Brigade and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina, under the “Operation Hadarin Daji’’, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina.

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying: “This group was formed by the military to secure the geo-political zone from the activities of bandits. Fundamentally, it is your responsibility to secure the country.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I believe you are capable of doing it.

“I don’t think you should spare any bandit. Identify and eliminate them. Pursue them anywhere you can find them and eliminate them.

“Nigeria deserves peace. The rainy season is good and we are already achieving food security, but we need peace.

“The money saved from food importation will be used to purchase arms for operations.”

President, accompanied by Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina, assured the troops that the Federal Government would provide all the necessary support for restoration of peace in the country.

“We will give you all the right equipment so that you can deal with them with despatch.

”I appreciate all your efforts but you can do more. I don’t want any bandit spared,’’ he added.

Buhari had also said that the government and all officials were being sustained in office by the ordinary people, and they owed the people a duty to protect their lives and property.

“Please give my regards to your families. The earlier you finish with the bandits, the earlier you will return and stay with your families,’’ he said.