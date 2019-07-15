Human rights campaigner and lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has urged people of Ondo State not to see the killing of Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as inter-ethnic attack.

Ajulo, a former National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) said in a statement in Lagos on Sunday that the killing should be seen as the act of criminal elements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olakunrin, was attacked and killed on Friday in her vehicle on the Benin-Ore Expressway.

“While we trust security operatives to do their work, I urge my people not to see this as an inter-ethnic war,” he said.

Ajulo said that criminals were the enemies of the nation at large and should be tackled adequately.

He described the death as shocking and devastating.

“I was shocked and devastated when I heard about aunt’s death.

“The fact that I was very close to her before her unfortunate death makes it more difficult for me to accept her demise.

“This is, no doubt, a trying time for her immediate family and Ondo State at large; it is my prayer that God gives all of us the fortitude to bear her loss.

“I call on security operatives to live up to their duties and fish out the criminals involved in the heinous act,” he said.