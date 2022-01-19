RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Don't risk your lives to stop moving vehicles, FRSC cautions operatives

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has cautioned its operatives against risking their lives by jumping on the road to stop moving vehicles in a bid to perform their duty.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, the Commander, Ore Unit Command told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ore, Ondo State that many operatives had been killed in the process.

He said that operatives must always imbibe professionalism and safety in the discharge of their duty, adding that the corps high command did not train them to enforce the law forcefully on erring motorists.

According to him, most drivers plying the Benin-Ore Expressway regularly flout traffic rules and always want to escape arrest by not stopping for FRSC operatives for routine checks.

“In a situation like this, an operative must not use his/her body to wedge speeding vehicles but rather use their phones or jotters to snap or write down the erring motorist number plates for proper arrest later.

“Operatives must always ensure safety at all times in order not to record casualties and loss of lives occasioned by accidents,’’ Alonge said.

The FRSC boss, however, warned motorists plying the Ore-Benin expressway to always obey all traffic rules and regulations as the law would catch up with any erring motorist no matter how long.

Don't risk your lives to stop moving vehicles, FRSC cautions operatives

