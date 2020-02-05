Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for claiming that 90 percent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims.

In a tweet reacting to Buhari's article published in 'Speaking Out', a guest opinion column for 'Christianity Today', where he said the perception that Boko Haram insurgents are always targeting Christians in Nigeria is not true, Atiku tackled Buhari for being concerned with the religion of the victims.

The 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate maintained that the activities of Boko Haram should be condemned outright, regardless of the victims’ faith.

Atiku tweeted, "We mustn’t rationalise killings. Whether Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist, the killing of any human being, by Boko Haram, or any misguided group, is wrong & should be condemned unequivocally. There is no compulsion in religion. Only love"

In his article, the president had said terrorists have targeted vulnerable Nigerians without discrimination, adding that "it is the reality that some 90 per cent of all Boko Haram’s victims have been Muslims."

He explained, “They include a copycat abduction of over 100 Muslim schoolgirls, along with their single Christian classmate, shootings inside mosques; and the murder of two prominent imams.

“It is a simple fact that these now-failing terrorists have targeted the vulnerable, the religious, the non-religious, the young, and the old without discrimination."

Buhari however assured that his government is committed to ending terrorism in the country.