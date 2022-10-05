Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Enugu Diocese of the Catholic Church on Sunday announced Mbaka’s movement to the monastery.

NAN also report that the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria on Monday clarified that Rev. Fr. Mbaka had not been removed from the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) as erroneously reported in some quarters.

NAN reports that the recommendation for Mbaka to spend time in solitude at a monastery was hinged on the need for him to hear what the Spirit of God had to tell him.

According to him, I heard some people are planning to protest, I have not asked anybody to do that for me.

“I do not want to hear that there is any protest done to express anger towards my journey to the monastery.

“Help me; fellow adorers to stop any kind of protest that anybody will carry on my behalf to please me. Instead of protest, or demonstration geared towards helping me, it may jeopardise my priestly call.

“Therefore, encourage peace, love, within this time and do more of prayers and God of heaven will do the rest for us in Jesus name,’’ he said.

On his journey to the monastery, Mbaka said he would use the opportunity to bless everyone, adding that, he was going to the monastery in obedient to the Bishop, His Lordship Onaga.

Mbaka said he was going to monastery under priestly obedience and wished to encourage his fellow adorers to remain calm and be still.

According to him, this is a time to know the real adorers. Please back me with your prayers so that I will go and embark on deeper reflection, sober contemplations and waiting on the Lord.

“I want to assure you that God has plans for us for a future of hope and not of disaster. Use this opportunity to call on God for integral wellness and wellbeing of the adoration ministry that is the apple of God’s eyes.

“I wish to inform you fellow adorers that this is not a time to be cantankerous, sorrowful, and angry unnecessarily,” Mbaka said.

He said as a catholic priest, under the vow of obedience, he must obey the mother church, stressing that, his absence should not bring anything that would be awful giving the devil iota of glory.

Speaking on the new director, Mbaka urged all adorers to obey, pray and listen to Fr Anthony Amadi, noting that he would be back in a short while.

He, however, denied prophesying against the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Mbaka noted that there were several media reports that he prophesised that the former governor of Anambra state would not succeed in the forthcoming presidential election.

Clarifying the allegation, Mbaka said he never mentioned Obi not to talk about him during the Sunday Mass, advising the purveyors of the news to apologise.

“After handing over to Fr Amadi on Sunday, I started hearing that I spoke against Peter Obi.