RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘Don’t mourn the Queen’, Sowore tells Nigerians

Bayo Wahab

Since the death of the 96-year-old queen was announced, there have been controversial reactions on social media.

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Recommended articles

The Queen died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Since the death of the 96-year-old queen was announced, there have been controversial reactions on social media.

Reacting to the monarch’s death, the presidential candidate in a Facebook post said Nigerians should not mourn the Queen, adding that her death should mark the end of the Commonwealth.“Don’t mourn the Queen, she didn’t die for you! The death of the Queen should herald the end of the “Commonwealth” #WeCantContinueLikeThis

In another post, Sowore said, “If Nigeria is going to be part of the “Commonwealth” under my watch as President, then Nigerians must be able to travel to all Commonwealth countries without a visa! #WeCantContinueLikeThis

Sowore's Facebook posts echoed the sentiment of a Nigerian professor in the United State, Uju Anya, who alleged that the Queen supported the Nigerian government with arms and ammunition to fight the Igbos during a civil war that lasted for three years in Nigeria.

Many, however, criticised the lecturer for wishing the Queen an “excruciating” death.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Don’t mourn the Queen’, Sowore tells Nigerians

‘Don’t mourn the Queen’, Sowore tells Nigerians

Nigeria Energy returns to lead dialogue on evolving energy sector

Nigeria Energy returns to lead dialogue on evolving energy sector

PDP adopts grassroots approach for 2023 campaign

PDP adopts grassroots approach for 2023 campaign

Katsina renovates 7,000 schools – Gov. Masari

Katsina renovates 7,000 schools – Gov. Masari

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into heated exchange over death of Queen Elizabeth?

Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into heated exchange over death of Queen Elizabeth?

Police arrest 1,460 suspects in Bauchi State

Police arrest 1,460 suspects in Bauchi State

King Charles III speaks of family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96

King Charles III speaks of family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96

Buhari expresses sadness over demise of Queen Elizabeth of England

Buhari expresses sadness over demise of Queen Elizabeth of England

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Electricity Power grid

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike

The American University of Nigeria (GuarianNG)

ASUU strike: American University of Nigeria admits 3,000 students – Official