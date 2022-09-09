‘Don’t mourn the Queen’, Sowore tells Nigerians

The Queen died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Since the death of the 96-year-old queen was announced, there have been controversial reactions on social media.

Reacting to the monarch’s death, the presidential candidate in a Facebook post said Nigerians should not mourn the Queen, adding that her death should mark the end of the Commonwealth.“Don’t mourn the Queen, she didn’t die for you! The death of the Queen should herald the end of the “Commonwealth” #WeCantContinueLikeThis

In another post, Sowore said, “If Nigeria is going to be part of the “Commonwealth” under my watch as President, then Nigerians must be able to travel to all Commonwealth countries without a visa! #WeCantContinueLikeThis

Sowore's Facebook posts echoed the sentiment of a Nigerian professor in the United State, Uju Anya, who alleged that the Queen supported the Nigerian government with arms and ammunition to fight the Igbos during a civil war that lasted for three years in Nigeria.