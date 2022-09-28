Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Obasanjo calls for action: Obasanjo warned that if politicians with no fear of God are allowed to have a free rein in 2023, the entire country will suffer the consequences, noting that the upcoming elections have the potential to make or mar Nigeria.

The former President's message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

According to Akinyemi, Obasanjo gave the warning when he received the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former president also urged religious leaders across the country to compel politicians to be more responsible.

The statement partly read: “In the next election, if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria.

“If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, it is then that politicians will not be able to mess us around and I will say it with all sense of responsibility now, if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreck this country and we will all regret it.

“And where can we look for salvation, that is where you religious leaders have a significant role to play.

“I think it's the mistake of the past , that we say politics is not for the righteous. Now, if we take the righteous away from politics, and we leave politics to the unrighteous, the unrighteous will smear the righteous with the unrighteousness that they will carry into politics and will have nowhere to go.”

CAN President lauds Obasanjo: In his remarks, Okoh commended Obasanjo for the role he played to turn around the Christian faith in the country, asserting that he had made valid contributions to Christianity in Nigeria.

Okoh said: “In 1976, you started with the establishment of this association, the CAN and in September 1999, you formed the Inter-Religious Faith Council 1999. On the political sector, you set up the National Political Reform Conference, which I am privileged to be a delegate, representing the christian faith. These were the few I could remember as I was planning for this visit.

“Baba, you have played important roles in the political history of Nigeria and Africa, particularly your current role in the Horn of Africa, where the task is to ensure peace in the region. These are no doubt, valid contributions to christianity.”

Obasanjo praises Okoh: While commenting on the CAN President's leadership quality, Obasanjo said he's impressed with his remarks, adding that the Sultan of Sokoto had spoken about Okoh to him personality.

Obasanjo's word: “I must say, I am impressed with you and the Sultan, who is already singing your praises. You both can make a turn-around. You can work together.