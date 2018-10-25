Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Don't keep fuel at home, we have enough reserves, NNPC warns Nigerians

Don't keep fuel at home, we have enough reserves, NNPC warns Nigerians

The Corporation gave the warning in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Go to the fuel stations early to avoid being stuck in this type of queue play Don't keep fuel at home, we have enough reserves, NNPC warns Nigerians (Instagram)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has warned petroleum products consumers across the country against mishandling of products as dry season sets in.

The Corporation gave the warning in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said that experience had shown that commuters stocked petroleum products at home or moved about with them in their vehicle boots at this period of the year, exposing themselves and others to serious dangers.

He recalled the incident involving a car laden with fuel which burst into flames while in motion last week at Umuode community, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Ughamadu noted that the incident exemplified the danger of transporting inflammable petroleum products in vehicle not made for such purpose.

He also advised communities hosting NNPC facilities to refrain from taping products from NNPC pipelines or engaging in activities that might lead to spill of petroleum products.

“Individuals involved in such an act may suffer untold casualties,” he said.

Ughamadu encouraged communities in NNPC’s areas of operations to report suspicious movements around the corporation’s facilities to the law enforcement agencies.

He added that observing basic safety rule of keeping away from areas where inflammable petroleum products’ spills had occurred could save lives and property.

It will be recalled that recently, fatalities were recorded while property worth millions of Naira were lost when some members of Umuaduru and Umuimo communities in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia were caught in a fire.

The victims were reportedly scooping petrol around NNPC’s pipeline in their community.

Meanwhile, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, has assured motorists and other consumers of petroleum products of availability of white products for their comfort as the yuletide draws near.

Baru explained that NNPC has 37 days fuel sufficiency adding that strategies had been put in place to ensure that Nigerians experience a hitch-free festive period.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi Kanubullet
3 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet

Related Articles

FG set to commence clean-up of Ogoni oil spill - Minister
Abia Pipeline Explosion: Buhari expresses regret over loss of lives
The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the week
Oil thieves cause of pipeline fire incident in Abia – NNPC
EFCC has been ordered to poison Fayose – Timi Frank
Buhari sympathises with Abia explosion victims
Senate probes alleged $3.5bn subsidy recovery fund
Timi Frank condemns Buhari’s Executive Order 6
NNPC denies holding $3.5bn subsidy fund
Death toll rises to 24 in Abia pipeline explosion

Local

e-wash
500,000 households to benefit from USAID’s improved water delivery programme
Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, pictured March 2017, ordered the dismissal of the DSS chief for the "unauthorised takeover" of the National Assembly, describing it as "a gross violation of constitutional order"
Osinbajo to speak at Global Child Nutrition Forum in Tunisia
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
PDP yet to name further members of Presidential Campaign Council
6 persons burnt to death as truck, 2 buses clash on Sagamu/Benin Expressway
X
Advertisement