Dont gather at Lekki Tollgate – Lagos police warns on #EndSARS anniversary

This announcement comes as several civil society organisations plan a peaceful march to mark the third anniversary of the tragic incident that occurred on October 20, 2020, during the #EndSARS protest in Lekki, Lagos.

Addressing the public, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, noted that no gathering or convergence of any kind will be allowed near the toll gate.

He made this statement through his official Twitter handle, stating, "Buses at/by Oriental Hotel suggest stopping/waiting of buses and gathering of passengers. For the avoidance of doubt, no gathering/convergence whatsoever would be allowed anywhere around the toll gate."

Hundeyin further clarified that the police presence at the tollgate would be substantial, ensuring security for participants in the peaceful march as long as they do not obstruct traffic.

The #EndSARS protest emerged in response to public outcry against police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion, and abuse of power, particularly by officers of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

While the protest began peacefully, it later took a violent turn as opportunistic criminals vandalised public property, burnt down police stations, and attacked both officers and citizens.

