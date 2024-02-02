ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Don't deport 12,000 illegal migrants back to Nigeria – Akpabio warns Germany

Ima Elijah

Akpabio, expressing concern over the potential fallout from the deportations.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]

Recommended articles

In a meeting with the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annette Gunther, Akpabio noted that Nigeria is grappling with insecurity and urged Germany to collaborate with Nigeria on security and power initiatives to foster socio-political development.

Akpabio, expressing concern over the potential fallout from the deportations, pleaded with Gunther to intervene in preventing the mass deportation, stating that it could contribute to an escalation of insecurity within the country.

"We also have a problem of infiltration from other countries. We require assistance from Germany in the area of security because when we had the Boko Haram issues in the North East, it might not have escalated to the level it did if we had the support of major players like Germany and others," Akpabio explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further highlighted the challenges posed by the political situations in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, which, he claimed, has led many individuals in Germany to falsely claim Nigerian nationality to avoid returning to crisis-prone nations.

"Dumping 12,000 illegal immigrants in Nigeria would lead to the escalation of insecurity in the country. There is, therefore, the need for your country to allow our immigration officers to assess who exactly is a Nigerian amongst them," Akpabio added.

Responding to the concerns, Ambassador Gunther acknowledged the economic significance of both Nigeria and Germany and explained the need for collaboration between the two nations.

"We are honored to be here today. Nigeria and Germany, being the largest economies and populations in their respective continents, need to come together in their peoples' interests. Nigeria is Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa," Gunther stated.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's promised student loan faces more delays, to-be students left in limbo

Tinubu's promised student loan faces more delays, to-be students left in limbo

FCT imposes 5% tax on fees in private schools — owners want Wike to scrap it

FCT imposes 5% tax on fees in private schools — owners want Wike to scrap it

Don't deport 12,000 illegal migrants back to Nigeria – Akpabio warns Germany

Don't deport 12,000 illegal migrants back to Nigeria – Akpabio warns Germany

It's criminal to pay ransom — Police ask families of kidnap victims to always involve them

It's criminal to pay ransom — Police ask families of kidnap victims to always involve them

Why Tinubu should ban human hair importation – Reno Omokri

Why Tinubu should ban human hair importation – Reno Omokri

Most working Nigerians don't add value to the economy - Presidential team

Most working Nigerians don't add value to the economy - Presidential team

You're clowns - Shettima lashes out at those celebrating naira's fall on Twitter

You're clowns - Shettima lashes out at those celebrating naira's fall on Twitter

Police restrict movement in Lagos, 25 other states for Saturday's by-election

Police restrict movement in Lagos, 25 other states for Saturday's by-election

CBN relaxes restrictions on FX rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators

CBN relaxes restrictions on FX rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo