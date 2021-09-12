‘Don’t come to Igboho again’, Sunday Igboho’s mother and supporters warn Sheikh Gumi

The people of Igboho described Gumi’s visit to their town as suspicious and insensitive.

In a video that surfaced online on Tuesday, September 7, the controversial cleric was seen standing with Usman Yusuf, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) near a signboard that reads ‘Muslim Grammar School, Modeke’, in Igboho.

Speaking about his visit to the town, Gumi said with what he had seen, there was no need for any group to seek secession.

He said, “Today, we visited this town, Igboho. We found this Muslim community and we can see some cattle grazing in their courtyard. This is a place where I think Nigerians need to understand that we need to live together. I’ve seen nothing here that can warrant people to agitate that they should be separated from our beloved country, Nigeria.”

Reacting to Gumi’s visit, the Chief Imam of Yoruba in Ilorin, Sheikh Abdul Raheem Aduanigba, who is also a member of the group agitating for Yoruba Nation said, he led others together with Sunday Igboho’s mother to the spot where Gumi shot a video during his stay in the town.

He said that the people of the town didn't want Gumi to use religion to bring banditry into their communities.

“We don’t want what happened in Igangan to happen in Igboho or anywhere in Yorubaland. The people of Igboho said they don’t want him and that he must never come there again. We don’t want bandits here, we don’t want him to use religion to deceive our people and we were happy that nobody gave him land there,” he said.