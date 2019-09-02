The Lagos State government has received quite some flak since Friday, August 30, 2019 when security operatives intercepted a truck load of 48 motorbikes (popularly called Okada) and 123 men at the city gates.

“The Lagos State Environment Sanitation and Special Offenses Taskforce on Friday intercepted a truck laden with 48 motorcycles and 123 men coming from Jigawa State. The truck was seized, following a tip-off by members of the public who raised security concern about the manner with which the occupants of the truck conducted themselves.

“After the interception, the truck and its occupants were moved to the office of the Taskforce in Oshodi for interrogation”, the Lagos state government said in a statement afterwards.

The interrogation of these 123 men in an attempt to find out why they are in Lagos, where they are headed and what occupation they will be engrossed in in Nigeria’s commercial capital, has sparked quite some uproar on various social media platforms.

A couple of commentators have been up in arms, while referring to the interrogation procedure as ethnic or regional profiling. Others have called what Lagos did ‘bigotry’, ‘scapegoating’ and ‘stereotyping’. Some have even termed the procedure an attempt by Lagos to shut out economic migrants from its borders. This last bit is a stretch, if I do say so myself.

Maybe we have become an overtly sensitive and emotional people. Which is fine. But governance has to go beyond the people’s emotions sometimes. Political leaders are elected to make tough decisions--most of whom may seem unappealing in the short term--for the greater good.

Because of the dangerous times in which we live in, I’ll go with the Lagos state government on this one. The men were asked a couple of questions and when nothing incriminating was found on them, they were speedily set free. It is what governments and security personnel do when there is suspicious migration within their jurisdictions. After all, our constitution makes it clear that the security and welfare of citizens is the primary purpose of government.

It is unfortunate that the Boko Haram insurgency now bedeviling an entire nation, emanated from the north. The herdsmen crises and banditry have also been more pronounced around Nigeria’s northern and middle belt states. At a time like this, security personnel are tasked to be on the alert, to be proactive and to suspect uncommon movement of people and materials from one place to the other. It is no secret that Boko Haram foot-soldiers have been stealthily making their way further south with each passing day.

There have also been reports in the past of security operatives in Lagos and in the Southwest busting Boko Haram terrorist or gunmen sleeper cells. We have a real security challenge on our hands and security forces in the south or in Lagos would be failing on their jobs if they aren't intrinsically proactive.

Of course a lot can seep through intelligence cracks and you will need more persons actually reporting suspicious movement of people or flagging certain strange behavioral patterns to security operatives from time to time, even in the most sophisticated of nations. In which case we should be applauding the members of the public who provided the tip-off to state officials and security personnel in Lagos.

As a cosmopolitan and commercial state, Lagos definitely has its hands full. Being Nigeria's commercial nerve center does come with its disadvantages. Lagos' streets are overcrowded, there is not enough accommodation for the 20 million people milling within its borders, waste management is a daily challenge and the state has to continually upgrade its facilities and infrastructure to cater for its exploding population; with more people streaming into the city daily. Most of these new Lagos entrants are robbers, extremists, bandits, kidnappers, gunmen or folks who will end up in a life of crime when it gets tougher.

Whilst Lagos can only do so much as a sub-national government, it however has to keep improving its security architecture, maintain crumbling infrastructure and continuously tweak its economic policies and social programs to cater for the migrants.

I was relieved to learn that the 123 persons loaded in trucks pose no challenge in the short term and have come to Lagos to improve their economic fortunes. Lagos has welcomed persons from all over the country in the past and continues to do so.

But let’s not pretend like we do not understand the security challenges this nation is currently grappling with. Let’s not pretend like we don’t know that our borders are porous and that terrorists and criminals are daily making their way into Nigeria from Cameroon, Niger, Benin or Chad. Let’s not pretend like we wouldn’t blame the Lagos government for not intercepting the truck if it turned out that these truckload of persons were terrorists and if they proceeded to blow up the city or inflict harm on residents in a section of the city.

We live in desperate times and only desperate measures will suffice sometimes. It's not being paranoid. It's being pragmatic. Please don’t be too hard on the Lagos state government for only doing the needful. Whatever you do, cut Lagos some slack on this one.