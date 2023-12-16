ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t abuse IPPIS exemption, Rep tells varsities, other tertiary institutions

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the powers were taken away by the IPPS while commending the President for removing the obstacles to recruitment.

Rep. Abubakar Fulata [Daily Post]
Fulata said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, commending President Bola Tinubu for exiting tertiary institutions from the platform.

He urged the management of universities and other tertiary institutions to use the opportunity of their exemption from the platform judiciously.

The Newt Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Executive Council on December 13 exempted tertiary institutions from IPPS.

“We are most grateful to the President, who has shown that he is a democrat and has a listening ear and an interest in education at heart.

“Universities have been yearning, and some of us in the National Assembly have been advocating for the removal of tertiary institutions from IPPS because it is anti-intellectual, anti-academic, and retrogressive.”

He said there were enabling laws that gave the councils and boards of tertiary institutions the power of recruitment and payment.

“It is unheard of that an entire university has to seek the permission of the Head of Service of the Federation, the Federal Character Commission, and about five Ministries, Departments and Agencies before recruiting a cleaner.

“These are the powers of the councils of these institutions through their enabling acts.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

Don't abuse IPPIS exemption, Rep tells varsities, other tertiary institutions

