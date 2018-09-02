Donald Duke clarifies his statement on homosexuals

news

Presidential aspirant and former Governor of Cross-River state, Donald Duke has issued a statement clarifying his comment on homosexuals.

Duke in an interview, reportedly said that he would offer protection to gay people and not criminalise them.

He said "I don't understand it (homosexuality) because I'm straight, the emotional feelings a gay person would have of their sexuality, I don't understand it, but I would not criminalise them.

"I would ensure that they have the protection of the law but if they want to exhibit their sexuality, that's an affront on the current norms of society.

"I arrived at New York and went through the airport, and at the passenger rank, two guys came together and were kissing. Keep it in your house. I'm sorry.

"I'm talking about the norms of society. The day you try and kiss me, the slap I'll slap you ehn. Don't even try it.

"You cannot jettison the norms of society. There are certain things you'll do in America or in England or Nigeria that you cannot do in Saudi Arabia, for instance, and you've got to respect the norms of the society.

"So when you're in Rome, behave like the Romans. Don't swim against the tide because we're not there."

Homosexuality is a crime

Donald Duke, in a statement which he issued on Twitter, stated that his comment about protecting the rights of gay people is not an affirmation of homosexuality and same sex marriage.

His statement reads: “Recently, a statement I made during an interview concerning gay rights and homosexuality has been construed as my affirmation of homosexuality and same sex marriage. Nothing is further from the truth.

“Homosexuality is a crime in Nigeria and ought to remain so. What I however did say is that I would not go seeking homosexuals for prosecution as this is liable to abuses and as such would rather not delve into the sexuality of an individual. For the avoidance of doubt, our law on homosexuality stands in fact and in my moral rectitude. “

The Lagos State Police Command recently arrested 57 persons suspected to be involved in homosexual activities in the Egbeda area of the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, confirmed the arrest to newsmen during a news conference.