Don wants true federalism to tackle insecurity

The professor of Political Science said that there were some clauses in the Constitution, especially in the exclusive list that should be amended to give powers to component units in the federation as a means to tackle poor security situations now bedeviling the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 17th edition of the FAAN conference is; “Interrogating Equity, Inclusion, and Justice As Panacea To Nigeria’s National Security.”

He said that Nigeria exists in a permanent state of dis-functionality, stressing that the Federal Government must get the security architecture right.

The professor added that devolution of power to component states and distribution of resources was necessary issues that must be addressed by the government to check insecurity.

“There must be an amendment of the Constitution that will allow the Federal Government to relinquish some of its powers in the interest of the federating units and development to check internal uprising that led to insecurity,” Mimiko said.

In his address of welcome, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, said that Fulbright Alumni Association was established in 1946 and has been nurtured through scholarly works.

Ndaeyo urged other Alumni Associations across the country to emulate the activities of the Fulbright alumni association which has attracted international funding.

He said the theme of the conference was apt, adding that security was crucial as it has affected all facets of life and sectors of the economy.

He said that the University of Uyo would continue to support research and conferences to promote academic excellence and good governance.

The President of the FAAN, Prof. Adele Garkida, thanked the US Embassy for the support accorded the association since 1946.

Garkida said the alumni association would continue to work to enhance knowledge and help the world to live in peace.

The Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate-General, Lagos, Mr Stephen Ibelli, disclosed that Fulbright is the flagship in education sponsored by the United States in the last 62 years in Nigeria.

Ibelli said that there were over 1,000 Fulbright Alumni in Nigeria, adding that over 40 Nigerians were sent for studies in the USA by Fulbright yearly.