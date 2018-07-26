Pulse.ng logo
Don’t parade yourself as monarch without symbols of authority

Obiano gave the warning on Thursday in Awka, while presenting Certificates of Recognition to three newly installed traditional rulers in the state.

Obiano sacks 18 commissioners before 2nd term starts play

Willie Obiano won the Anambra governorship election

(Daily Post)

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has warned those parading themselves as traditional rulers without symbols of authority in the state to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.

“You must desist from such acts or you will be made to face the full wrath of the law’’, he warned.

Obiano said that traditional institution had been an aged-long sacred order that requires respect.

The governor expressed displeasure that “some individuals who have lost their sense of dignity are parading themselves as traditional rulers, causing confusion and disorder in the state.

Government is the only authorised institution to recognise traditional rulers and reserve the powers to withdraw such certificates,’’ Obiano said.

He said that his government would not tolerate a situation whereby any unauthorised person move around as a traditional ruler.

The governor also urged the newly installed traditional rulers to use their positions to ensure peace and unity for the development of their communities.

Commenting, Rep. Ben Nwankwo, representing Orumba North and South in the Federal House of Representatives, said that Obiano had built confidence in the minds of Anambra people in his style of leadership.

Nwankwo urged the traditional rulers to see the certificates as “a spring board to develop and touch lives at the grassroots’’.

Also, Mr Greg Obi, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, said that those installed had passed through various processes in line with the customs and tradition of their communities.

Responding, the traditional ruler of Okpuno Community, Igwe Sunday Okafor, enjoined the new monarchs to uphold integrity and never to discriminate in the discharge of their duties.

The National President, Anambra State Association of Town Union, Mr Alex Onukwue, commended the governor for displaying transparency in the choice of the new traditional rulers.

The newly installed traditional rulers are: Igwe Marcel Nwankwo Okoli of Akpu Community, Orumba South LG A; Igwe Fedrick Chigozie Okoli of Ndiokpaleze, Orumba North LGA and Igwe Nduka Emmanuel Mbanefo of Amiyi, Ogbaru LGA.

