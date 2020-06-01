Nigeria’s domestic airspace, shut in March in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is now set for a re-opening.

The federal government has asked the aviation sector to begin developing protocols that will lead to the resumption of domestic flights from June 21.

National coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said during a briefing on Monday, June 1, that “the aviation industry is requested to start developing protocols to allow for domestic flights to resume anytime from the 21st of June onwards.

“Airlines must ensure physical distancing by reducing passenger capacity and ensure the provision of sanitisers and personal protective equipment as well as carrying out temperature checks at the point of entry and departure and ensuring that airports are not congested by either travelers or airports staff.”

Nigeria has further eased COVID-19 era restrictions. You can see the rest of the new guidelines here.