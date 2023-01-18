ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

$53m debt: Emefiele asks Appeal Court to set aside Judgment Summons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has asked the Appeal court to set aside an order of a lower court compelling his appearance in a 53 million dollar judgment debt proceedings.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor
Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The judgment summons, now a subject of an appeal, is in respect of suit NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/1193/2017, between Mr. Joe Agi, SAN, against Linas International Ltd.

Others are the Minister of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who issued the judgment summons in October 2022 specifically ordered the CBN governor to appear before his court on January 18, 2023.

However, the matter before the trial court has been adjourned to March 20, 2023.

In his notice of appeal predicated on three grounds and dated Jan. 13, Emefiele contended that the trial judge erred in law.

He added that occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it made an order compelling his attendance in court.

Emefiele informed the appellate court that the appeals marked CA/A/476/2018 between CBN V Joe Agi, SAN, & 2 others and CA/A/23/2020 between CBN V Joe Agi, SAN,& 2 others which are appeals against the judgment sought to be enforced by the judgment summons have been entered before the Appeal court.

Consequently, he argued through his counsel, Damien Dodo, SAN, that the proceedings to compel his appearance after the appeals have been entered, places the trial court in a position where it is exercising concurrent jurisdiction with the Court of Appeal ovet the same subject matter.

He equally submitted that the trial judge erred in law which occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it compelled and ordered him to personally appear in court without determining one way or the other, his application challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

On this ground, he drew the attention of the appellate court to his application filed on January 27, 2020, challenging the jurisdiction of the court as well as the service of forms 13 and 15 on him for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of section 56, part IV, of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act.

In addition, he submitted that on February 22, 2022, the appellants jointly filed an application seeking a setting aside of the issuance and service of forms 13 and 15 on him.

He added on the basis that the same ought not to have been issued during the pendency of the two mentioned appeals and the pending motions on notice for a stay of execution dated March 26, 2018, and July 11, 2019, respectively.

The appellant further contended that the lower court erred in law occasioning a miscarriage of justice when it made an order compelling his appearance in court on January 18, 2023, when he is not a party to the suit before it.

He, therefore, prayed the appellate court to allow his appeal and set aside the orders made by the Federal High Court

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu congratulates Emeka Anyaoku at 90

Tinubu congratulates Emeka Anyaoku at 90

Alleged drug deal: Abba Kyari, others know fate March 22

Alleged drug deal: Abba Kyari, others know fate March 22

Patient dies as car runs over him on JUTH premises

Patient dies as car runs over him on JUTH premises

LP finally resolves crisis in Lagos as new caretaker committee emerges

LP finally resolves crisis in Lagos as new caretaker committee emerges

FEC approves NNPCL's request to invest N1.9trn in 44 federal roads

FEC approves NNPCL's request to invest N1.9trn in 44 federal roads

I will expand scope of Nigeria’s economy, if elected – Atiku

I will expand scope of Nigeria’s economy, if elected – Atiku

$53m debt: Emefiele asks Appeal Court to set aside Judgment Summons

$53m debt: Emefiele asks Appeal Court to set aside Judgment Summons

Drug barons and cartels will face tougher time in 2023 – Marwa

Drug barons and cartels will face tougher time in 2023 – Marwa

Obi's comment on Nigeria's debt exposes his ignorance of economy - BMO

Obi's comment on Nigeria's debt exposes his ignorance of economy - BMO

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

CAN fumes as bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger. [Twitter:Aisha Wakaso via Punch]

Bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger, CAN fumes