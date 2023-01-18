$53m debt: Emefiele asks Appeal Court to set aside Judgment Summons

The judgment summons, now a subject of an appeal, is in respect of suit NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/1193/2017, between Mr. Joe Agi, SAN, against Linas International Ltd.

Others are the Minister of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Justice Inyang Ekwo who issued the judgment summons in October 2022 specifically ordered the CBN governor to appear before his court on January 18, 2023.

However, the matter before the trial court has been adjourned to March 20, 2023.

In his notice of appeal predicated on three grounds and dated Jan. 13, Emefiele contended that the trial judge erred in law.

He added that occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it made an order compelling his attendance in court.

Emefiele informed the appellate court that the appeals marked CA/A/476/2018 between CBN V Joe Agi, SAN, & 2 others and CA/A/23/2020 between CBN V Joe Agi, SAN,& 2 others which are appeals against the judgment sought to be enforced by the judgment summons have been entered before the Appeal court.

Consequently, he argued through his counsel, Damien Dodo, SAN, that the proceedings to compel his appearance after the appeals have been entered, places the trial court in a position where it is exercising concurrent jurisdiction with the Court of Appeal ovet the same subject matter.

He equally submitted that the trial judge erred in law which occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it compelled and ordered him to personally appear in court without determining one way or the other, his application challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

On this ground, he drew the attention of the appellate court to his application filed on January 27, 2020, challenging the jurisdiction of the court as well as the service of forms 13 and 15 on him for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of section 56, part IV, of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act.

In addition, he submitted that on February 22, 2022, the appellants jointly filed an application seeking a setting aside of the issuance and service of forms 13 and 15 on him.

He added on the basis that the same ought not to have been issued during the pendency of the two mentioned appeals and the pending motions on notice for a stay of execution dated March 26, 2018, and July 11, 2019, respectively.

The appellant further contended that the lower court erred in law occasioning a miscarriage of justice when it made an order compelling his appearance in court on January 18, 2023, when he is not a party to the suit before it.