Speaker Yakubu Dogara says the House of Representatives, under his leadership, gave maximum support to the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Dogara said the House ensured speedy consideration and passage to legislation and other requests forwarded by the President that will fast-track implementation of the administration's policies and plans.

Describing the 8th House of Representatives as the most performing in Nigeria’s political history from independence, Dogara urged the ninth legislature to cooperate with the Executive arm of government by passing people-oriented bills.

Dogara gave the charge while receiving the Euro Knowledge Award conferred on him in April at the United Kingdom’s Parliament and another by Nigeria's Federal Government for his contribution to passage of Ease Of Doing Business Bills in Nigeria.

“We have done exceptionally well. It is on record that this has been the most productive National Assembly ever, as well as unparalleled House in the history of the House of Representatives,” he said.

“We hope that those who are coming after us, those who will take over from us will do better and be able to rededicate themselves and to achieve the ideals they set out for themselves. When we started out on the 8th Assembly, it was our desire and thank God we can say today that we have cleaned up virtually all Laws we inherited from even 1800. For some of us who read Law, we may have knowledge on the Statutes of General Application.

“Before we embarked on this massive exercise, some of our Law books were still containing Pounds Sterling, in some Laws, some addresses in the United Kingdom were even mentioned. To the credit of the 8th Assembly, all those things are no longer reflected in the body of our Laws.

“For the Ease of Doing Business, anyone who thinks we have not supported Government enough in the bid to create a conducive business environment to attract better investment into Nigeria should check what we have done in the area of the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“There were times when we ensured that within days or weeks, we passed these Bills that were required to jump-start this process to bring Nigeria out of recession and prosper. This made Nigeria jump about 24 places in the Global Index of the World ranking of nations in the Ease of Doing Business. Words like these only spur one to do his best, we will continue to do our best in the interest of our country and of its people in whatever position we are.

“I want to specifically says that I am deeply indebted to the entire Membership of the 8th Assembly, they made all this happen, so I dedicate these Awards to the ever wonderful Members of the 8th Assembly.”

Receiving the award on behalf of Dogara, the Committee on Ethics & Privilege, Ossai Ossai, said the Speaker was found worthy of the recognition due to the impact of laws passed by the House under his leadership.