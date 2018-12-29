Alhahi Shagari died at about 7pm on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja, at the age of 93.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the speaker stated that the former president was an icon of transparency.

”We have lost a father, man of peace, true democrat, patriot and a nationalist.

“He led an exemplary life of service to God and country worthy of emulation. He was a president for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or region,” he said.

Dogara said that the late Shagari led Nigeria with dignity and honour and respected the independence of the legislature and judiciary in the second republic under the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

According to him, he was a bridge builder and one of the major highlights of his presidency was the alliance he formed between the NPN and the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP), in accordance with his politics of give and take.

”His demise is a big loss to Nigeria and all lovers of democracy on the African continent.

”His death came at a time we are in dire need of his elderly wisdom and counsel as we navigate the most challenging pace as a nation.

”We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, especially his eldest son, Rep Aminu Shagari, who is our colleague in the House of Representatives, the people of Sokoto state, the Sultanate Council and government of Sokoto over this irreparable loss.

”May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” Dogara said.